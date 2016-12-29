Performers, artists add variety to flamingo bird festival

Sand artist Sanath Kumar creates a sand sculpture with a message at the ongoing flamingo festival at Atakanithippa in Nellore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K_RAVIKUMAR

Apart from the display stalls put up by the government departments, performers and artists made significant contributions to attract more visitors to the Flamingo bird festival being held at Sullurupeta and in the surrounding tourist spots in the Pulicat lake area in Nellore district here from Tuesday.

On the second day of the annual festival on Wednesday, hundreds of people visited the sand sculpture of birds made by artist Sanath Kumar at the Atakanithippa fishermen habitation spot in the margins of the lake.

The boat rides conducted by the officials for the visitors also attracted wide attention at the Bheemunivaripalem venue. Nearly 25 boats were made available in which a limited number of 12 to 15 persons were allowed to travel as part of the visit inside the lake area.

The managements of nearby companies like Apache in the Mambattu Special Economic Zone also took part in the activities by supplying free of cost food packets, water sachets and biscuits to the visitors.

The stalls of the Sriharikota space centre, forest, animal husbandry and other departments were a big draw among the tourists. Replicas of different models of rocket launchers and satellites were put up for display at the stall of Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

The colourful paintings of flamingos, pelicans and other migratory birds at the Forest Department stall were also a major attraction of the festival.