Pensioner dies of heart attack in bank

A retired employee of veterinary department, Balaraju, 62, died of heart attack while waiting to draw cash in State Bank of India agricultural service branch at Nandikotkur in Kurnool district on Friday.

Balaraju, a native of Tarigopula in Jupadu Bungalow mandal, deposited some Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes into his account and was waiting in the bank to withdraw cash. The pensioner, who sat in a chair for nearly two hours, gasped for breath and collapsed due to cardiac arrest, according to the police.