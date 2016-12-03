Pawan to interact with kidney patients at Itchapuram

more-in

Jana Sena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan will interact with kidney patients at Itchapuram, according to the party's local representatives.

The party has selected a film theatre for conducting the meeting with kidney patients.

The party reportedly took permission from the district administration for the meeting at Itchapuram which is located near AP-Odisha border, 110 km away from Srikakulam.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who had earlier interacted with GMRIT-Rajam students, is visiting the district after a gap of one year.

According to sources, the meeting was planned in Srikakulam but later shifted to Itchapuram to avoid inconvenience to the kidney patients of Uddanam region. Recently, a team of students reportedly studied the issue and submitted a memorandum to Pawan Kalyan, who, in turn, decided to interact with them directly.

Nearly 1,000 persons died of kidney diseases while over 4,000 are still suffering from the problem.

The reason for the prevalence of the disease in that particular area is yet to be identified despite several studies on the spread of the disease in nearly eight mandals of Srikakulam district.