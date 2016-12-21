Pawan targets RBI Governor

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan as part of his serial commentary on various issues, on Tuesday targeted RBI Governor Urjit Patel in his tweets.

“Mr. Urjit Patel, this is late Sri Balaraju (from Kurnool, A.P) one of the many countless victims who had lost their lives because of your well thought Demonetisation (sic),” reads his first image tweet calling Mr. Urjit as the man who opened the Pandora’s Box.

“While innocent and helpless are dying standing in the lines stretching to KMs. The scoundrels of first order are exchanging the plundered wealth of this nation sitting in comfort of their homes (sic),” another image tweet reads.