Pawan raises pitch for T.N.-style protest

Actor-turned-politician and founder of Jana Sena party, Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday released the songs of ‘Desh Bachao,’ a musical album aiming to raise voice against politicians and demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan, whose party supported the BJP and the TDP in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, hit the news after his approval to a social media campaign asking the youth to gather at the R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam on January 26, for a “jallikattu type of protest” against the Centre for denying SCS to Andhra Pradesh.

Poetic tweets

Mr. Kalyan advanced the release date of the album from February 5 to January 24 after his call for “silent protest” in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati received an overwhelming response from netizens.

After initial announcements about the release of the album and a series of poetic tweets, Mr. Kalyan started releasing one song every 45 minutes. In all, he released four songs.

Much to the surprise of his fans, all the songs were remix versions of his hit songs released between 1999 and 2004. In between lyrics, Mr. Kalyan makes statements similar to what he has said in his various public speeches.