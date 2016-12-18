Pawan free to air his views, says Haribabu

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president and Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu has said that actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is free to air his views on cow slaughter and other issues.

“On its part, the BJP has not much changed its stand on the cow slaughter issue,” he said at a press conference here on Sunday. He was reacting to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s tweets on the controversy.

Asked to comment on the screening of national anthem in cinema theatres, Mr. Haribabu said it was a direction issued by the Supreme Court and the government had no role in it.

On Rohith Vemula suicide, Mr. Haribabu said that the government had not interfered in the happenings on JNU premises and, for that matter, never encouraged politics in universities.