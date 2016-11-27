Pawan asks BJP MPs to stand in queues at banks

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Five days after accusing the government of not doing its homework on demonetisation, Jana Sena Party founder and actor Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Saturday that it would be good on the part of all Members of Parliament to express their solidarity with the people, who were struggling to obtain new currency notes, by standing along with them in queues at banks.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that BJP MPs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should do it to extend moral support to the people.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also condoled the demise of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.

“We remember him for his great journey with ‘Che Guevara’, whom I adore and respect. Amongst his many initiatives, he ensured that Cuba will be lauded for its exemplary health care system. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr. Pawan tweeted.