Patro arrested, remanded

Deputy Executive Engineer, Roads and Buildings (Electrical Sub Division) Subhas Chandra Patro, who was found to have amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs.4.08 crore, was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) team from the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) on Sunday.

The ACB sleuths are yet to open a locker of the accused at a branch of the Andhra Bank in the city.

ACB CIU DSP Ramadevi said the locker would be opened on Monday and the total value of the assets, amassed by the accused, would be disclosed after that.

She said the officer was produced before the ACB Court on Sunday and was remanded till January 5.

Even as investigation is still on, unofficial estimates put the value of the assets at around Rs.50 crore.

Suspected to be a kleptomaniac, Patro had craved for stealing blankets of Indian Railway while he was travelling in the AC coaches as the ACB officials had found over 65 blankets in his house.

The movable and immovable properties are: 13 open house plots in Visakhapatnam district including seven at Madhurawada, one each at Arilova and Chinagantyada and two at Gandigundam. Two plots at Bhogapuram and Alamanda in Vizianagaram district.

A flat and an individual house at Venkojipalem and Visalakshinagar in the city and a commercial complex at Madhurawada in the city. The movable assets are: a car and a two-wheeler, gold weighing 608 gm, silver articles weighing 850 gm, Rs.1.08 lakh, household articles valued at Rs.7 lakh, bank balances of Rs.29 lakh, fixed deposits of Rs.10 lakh, chits for Rs.19 lakh and LIC policies for Rs.6 lakh.