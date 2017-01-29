Partnership Summit attracts ₹10 lakh cr. investment

more-in

The 23rd edition of the CII Partnership Summit-cum-Second Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet concluded here on Saturday with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announcing signing of 665 MoUs envisaging an investment of ₹10.54 lakh crore with an employment potential of 22.34 lakh.

An elated Chief Minister said this was a record of sorts and the investors from all over the world had reposed tremendous confidence in steps taken by the government to ensure ease of doing of business.

Nearly 2,000 delegates including 350 from 50 countries attended the two-day summit held here for the second time in a row. Eight Central Ministers including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, M. Venkaiah Naidu and P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and several prominent industrialists including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Naushad Forbes and Baba Kalyani had participated in various sessions during the two days.

The last-minute cancellation of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on day-2, however, disappointed several delegates.

The CII has been requested to host the next edition too in Visakhapatnam with Mr. Naidu promising to construct an international convention centre with a star hotel, exhibition hall and shops in the city within 12 months.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan in his valedictory address showered praises on Mr. Naidu’s leadership for his initiatives to ensure sustainable development and improve the happiness index by improving the quality of life. The summit saw brainstorming discussions on the impact of Trump presidency on bilateral ties with India, sustainable growth momentum, complying with Industry 4.0 to be more competitive and increased role of networking and collaborations in using digital technologies.

The Chief Minister’s Dashboard initiative came up for high praise by the delegates. CII Secretary General Chandrajit Banerjee said AP had emerged as a role model in creating conducive business climate.

Investment proposals

During the Partnership held in 2016, 328 MoUs were signed with investment proposals to the tune of ₹4.67 lakh crore.

The highest amount of investment this time was received from the National Highway Authority of India, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and oil majors like the ONGC, HPCL and GAIL who promised to invest nearly ₹2 lakh crore.

The Capital Region and Development Authority received 62 proposals worth ₹1. 24 lakh crore with new jobs for two lakh persons. The Economic Development Board signed 66s MoUs with proposals worth ₹3.62 lakh crore. While the higher education attracted agreements amounting to ₹16,706 crore, mining sector received proposals worth ₹11,13 crore, IT ₹4,813 crore, skill development ₹3,000 crore and tourism ₹7,237 crore.