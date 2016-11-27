Parties opposing demonetisation only to defame Modi: Bandaru

more-in

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya has flayed the opposition parties for blindly opposing demonetisation only with the intention of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Mr. Dattatreya called it a thoroughly planned exercise and not a ‘hasty decision’ as was being projected by a section of the political spectrum. “Only the Congress, Left and ‘some’ regional parties are opposing the decision for their own political ends, but 85 per cent of people have welcomed the move,” he said pointing to a survey.

On migration to a cashless society, he expressed pain that educated politicians too preferred to play to the gallery by criticising the government, without appreciating the well-intended move. “Rahul Gandhi is an educated young leader. Though he knows the benefits of a cashless society, he is playing politics. Former Prime Minister and economist Manmohan Singh too resorts to shallow criticism instead of giving constructive suggestions to the government,” he said. “From Nehru to the recent PM, everybody had the vision and noble thought to eradicate corruption, but only Mr. Modi exhibited the will to act tough.”

To a query on bringing the ill-gotten money stashed in banks abroad, Mr. Dattatreya observed that it required a three-pronged strategy, viz., ensuring tie-up with other countries, formulating a legal framework and forming a coordination body to oversee the operation. “Starting with Mauritius, we are in the process of making pacts.”

As the Labour Minister, he announced that Jan Dhan accounts would be opened for the construction workers, domestic helps and workers employed in Anganwadi, ASHA and midday meal programmes to bring them into the ambit of banking. District level camps would be conducted to open accounts on a war-footing. Following the high-level understanding between the Ministries of Finance and Labour, the labour officials and the State-level bankers committee would sit together in the presence of the respective district Collectors and formulate ways to opening the accounts. This step is aimed at eliminating middlemen, delivering the benefits directly to the beneficiaries and also encouraging cashless transactions, he said. “Elimination of middlemen means eliminating black money.”

BJP legislator and floor leader in Telangana Assembly Chintala Ramachandra Reddy was also present.

Special Correspondent in Tirumala writes: Mr. Dattatreya termed the demonetisation move as a very courageous decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Appreciating the measures being taken up by the temple administration in minimising the difficulties of the pilgrims post demonetisation, he said it was a matter of pride that the town had topped the list of 10 iconic places in the country and that the government also had released Rs.100 crores for taking up further developmental activities.

Earlier Mr. Dattatreya accompanied by his newly married daughter and other family members had offered prayers to the presiding deity.