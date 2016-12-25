Panel to probe Minister-ZP chief squabble

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: As Guntur Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sk. Janimun’s outbursts against Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu evoked a quick rebuttal from his supporters and a backlash from the minority community on Saturday, Chief Minister and TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu himself got into the act of containing any damage to the party.

While taking strong objection to the two sides airing their views through the media, Mr. Naidu constituted a three-member committee comprising Home Minister N. Chinnarajappa and State Party General Secretary Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and District President G.V. Anjaneyulu to inquire into the episode and submit their report in a couple of days.

Accordingly, TDP State President K. Kala Venkat Rao conveyed to the Minister and ZP chairperson the seriousness with which the CM had wanted the issue to be dealt with and his caution against violating party discipline.

Mr. Naidu said in a press release both the Minister and Ms. Janimun were new entrants into the party and got the opportunity to take up high posts. They were expected to behave in such a manner that did not harm the party interests.

He (Mr. Naidu) said every member of the party was supposed to respect its principles and not publicly spar on personal differences. His advice to the warring leaders came at a time when the YSR Congress had started taking a jibe at the ruling party over its internal affairs.