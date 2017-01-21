Panel puts off stampede hearing to January 28

more-in

The Justice Somayajulu Commission, constituted to inquire into the stampede on the inaugural day of the Godavari Pushkaram-2015, has postponed its hearing to January 28.

The one-man commission, constituted on September 9, 2015, was given six months’ time to submit its report from the date of assuming charge. Justice Somayajulu assumed charge on September 29, 2015 and was given four extensions till now.

On Friday, Justice Somayajulu directed the government counsel Ch. Prabhakara Rao to produce the remaining documents with him in connection with the incident and give copies to the advocate appearing on behalf of victims. Actually, the counsel for government has to produce entire documents on January 18, but the counsel failed to do so.

On Friday, Justice Somayajulu asked the senior advocate and AP Bar Council member Muppalla Subbarao, appearing on behalf of the victims, to come with his arguments on January 28.

Speaking to media after the postponement, Mr. Subba Rao said that January 29 is the last date for the Commission to submit its report to the government and hope that Justice Somayajulu will complete hearings on January 28 and submit report at a later date.