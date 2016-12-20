Panel for acquiring land for Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday constituted a committee mandated to finalise the alignment and acquisition of land for the proposed Expressway connecting the capital city Amaravati and Anantapur.

According to a G.O issued in the name of Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker, the committee will be headed by the Chief Minister and have Special Chief Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) as the Member-Convener.

It will comprise Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue and Ministers for Finance, Environment and Forest and Transport, Roads and Buildings, Chief Secretary, National Highways Authority of India Chairman, Principal Secretary (finance), Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests as members.

The Collectors of Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts are special invitees.