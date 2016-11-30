Padmavathi Devi dons ‘Mohini Avataram’

The deity of goddess Padmavathi being taken out in a procession on a palanquin during the Pallaki Seva at Tiruchanur, in Tirupati, on Wednesday. — Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi donned the avatar of ‘universal celestial beauty’ Mohini and took a colourful ride on a finely decked palanquin as part of ‘Pallaki utsavam’ on the fifth day of the annual brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur, here on Wednesday.

Holding a parrot along with wearing the Sun and the Moon gods as jewellery in Her braid and other precious stones, the goddess looked attractive and stunning in the avatar.

Through this form, the goddess preaches to the devotees that the entire world is caught in the veil of ‘Maya’ and urges them not to crave for worldly pleasures.

Shobha yatra

Meanwhile, the shobha yatra of ‘Sahasra Lakshmi Kasula Mala’ was taken out amidst religious fervour by TTD management.

The procession of the precious jewel commenced in Tirumala at 9 a.m. and reached Pasupu Mandapam at Tiruchanur.

Special pujas were performed to the mala and was taken into the temple. It was adorned to the deity during Gaja Vahana Seva in the evening.