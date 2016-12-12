Padayatra row: KapuJAC throws challengeto Chinarajappa

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders on Monday challenged Home Minister N. Chinarajappa to show the proof of permission applied by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress leaders Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Y.S. Sharmila and others before undertaking padayatra. If he shows, their leader Mudragada Padmanabham would also apply for permission for his padayatra, they said.

Addressing a media conference here, JAC leader Vasireddy Jesudas and others said that the State government put Mr. Padmanabham under house arrest when he announced padayatra last month. Thousands of policemen were drawn from other districts and Section 30 was imposed in the district. When the TDP was in opposition, whether the party leaders applied for any permission for their tours, they asked. They also questioned whether now Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy applied for permission for ‘Intintiki Telugu Desam’ and ‘Gadapa gadapa ku YSRCP’.

Making it clear that Mr. Padmanabham would launch his tour on December 18, the JAC leaders said all the Kapu leaders, workers in 175 Assembly constituencies in the State gather at four-road junction and tie black ribbons around their mouth and bang empty steel plates to express their protest.

On December 30, Kapu JAC leaders would give representations to local MLAs and on January 9, the JAC would hold a candle light rally in all towns. From January 25 to 30, Mr. Padmanabham would walk from Ravulapalem to Antervedi.