PG courses begin in government homoeopathic college

City MLA Akula Satyanarayana on Monday formally launched Post-Graduate courses in Dr. Allu Ramalingaiah Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital here.

Dr. Akula said the Union government under Ayush had allotted 18 PG seats to the college and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas had taken interest in this regard.

He said he would ensure that commensurate facilities were also available in the college. He said Homoeopathy, Unani and Ayurveda were very old medical practices in the country and there was a need to conduct more research on them. College Principal P. Surya Bhaghavan said they could get permission to start PG courses only in 15 days through the good offices of the MLA.

He said they needed 10 members of teaching faculty and they would be appointed shortly. Both the MLA and the Principal congratulated the 18 PG students of the first batch. After the meeting, the MLA went round the college and got first hand information about the facilities and also spoke to patients.