PD Act invoked on two red sanders smugglers

more-in

The Prevention Detention Act was invoked against two international red sanders smugglers Shaik Darbar Basha, 50, of Rayachoti town, and Shaik Simpathi Lal Basha, 30, of Khaderpalli in Chapadu mandal of Kadapa district, on Tuesday.

Kadapa District Collector K.V. Satyanarayana issued orders to this effect on Tuesday on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna. Darbar Basha is an accused in 10 red sander smuggling cases in Kadapa, four cases in Chittoor district and one in Kurnool district, Kadapa Additional SP (Operations) B. Satya Yesubabu said in Kadapa.

Simpathi Lal Basha, a burglar and highway robber turned red sander smuggler, was an accused in 60 burglary and robbery cases in Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur and Prakasam districts, the Additional SP said.

He was also an accused in six red sanders smuggling cases in Kadapa district, two in Tirupati, one each in Chittoor and Anantapur districts.