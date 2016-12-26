Orphaned kids vow not to give up studies

more-in

CHITTOOR: Though rendered lonely by fate or unfortunate circumstances, the children of the Karunya Children’s Home administered by the Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) at Bangarupalem, 30 km from here, keep themselves busy with studies, sports and community activities. Participating in the Christmas celebrations, they vowed to pursue higher studies and dedicate themselves to the service of the poor and downtrodden.

All the 42-inmates of the Home are orphans and pursue their schooling at the Government High School at Bangarupalem. The teachers of the school are a happy lot observing that three boys and a girl of the Home had registered their success in the Football at the national level and 13 others are attending the free IIT coaching, after being selected in the district-level competition. Half a dozen students are getting annual scholarships thanks to their merit in various talent tests, while a majority of them obtained gold medals in district and State-level events such as painting, drawing, essay writing and school games. A couple of X class girls, who continue to register high scores since their Class-I, even spare some time to skim the pages of EAMCET material, with a burning zeal to pursue medicine.

Two girls, who had joined the Home 12 years ago and are studying the Nursing courses, visit at the weekends extending guidance and moral support to the inmates

The ROPES chairman, K. Dhanasekaran, said the inmates live like one family. “In order to spread the message of universal love among the young minds, we celebrate Christmas every year in a big way. We instill confidence among them that they are not lonely. By concentrating on the studies, actively participating in sports and games, they have learnt to compete with everything in their way. We are leaving no stone unturned to make them understand the importance of education. To help them achieve their goals, we are not compromising anywhere. Apart from giving them nutritious food, we are happy to provide them homely atmosphere, which forms the best part in moulding their psyche,” he said.

Every year on Christmas Day, the inmates themselves come forward to take “Christmas Day Oath”, not to give up studies. “Orphaned children are highly vulnerable to turn into school-dropouts. We are lucky that all our inmates have showed signs of brilliance in academics and sports, besides understanding social conditions surrounding them,” Mr Dhanasekaran said.