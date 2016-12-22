Organs of retired soldier harvested

more-in

The liver and eyes of a retired soldier were harvested after he was declared brain dead at Manipal Hospitals here on Tuesday, according to a press release by the hospital on Wednesday.

Budala Vijaya Rao, 56, from Peda Yachavaram village, near Markapuram in Prakasam district, worked as a Sepoy in the Army and retired in 2005.

A patient of diabetes and hypertension, Rao was admitted for treatment in Manipal Hospitals with blood clots and blocked blood vessels in the brain on Saturday.

His health condition did not improve even after treatment. It deteriorated further on Monday, and he was declared brain dead the same day.

Rao’s liver was harvested and allotted to host, Manipal Hospitals. His kidney’s could not be salvaged because he was diabetic and hypertensive.

His eyes were allotted to the LV Prasad Eye Institute. Under the supervision of Dr N.T.R. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor chairman of Jeevandan T. Raviraju and Jeevandhan CEO G Krishna Murthy, the soldier’s wife Kamalamma and sons Suresh and Ramesh gave consent for the harvesting of the vital organs.