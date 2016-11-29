Opposition parties slam Centre

KAKINADA: Expressing their resentment over the demonetisation of high-value notes, the Opposition parties staged separate demonstrations in front of the Collectorate here on Monday.

Though the Left parties gave a bandh call initially, they reduced it to a ‘hartal’ keeping in view of the inconvenience meted out to the public due to the shortage of currency of lower denomination. Former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju led the demonstration staged by the Congress.

Activists of the YSR Congress headed by the party’s district unit president K. Kanna Babu sat on a dharna in front of the Collectorate seeking immediate bailout to the public from the shortage of currency. They raised slogans against the government for making life of the common man miserable and forcing the aged and the women to stand in long queues at banks and ATMs.

Activists of the Left parties burnt the effigy of the Central government and accused the government of working for the benefit of the corporate firms. Secretary of the CPI (M) district unit Duvva Sesha Babji alleged while corporate firms who had advance information about the aware of the demonetisation took the necessary steps, common people were struggling to withdraw their hard-earned money from their bank accounts.