Opposition did not allow meaningful debate on demonetisation, says Venkaiah Naidu

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Terming demonetisation as a revolutionary step by the Prime Minister, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the apprehensions among the people would have been cleared had the opposition parties allowed a meaningful debate in Parliament.

“The Opposition has made a mockery of democracy in Parliament by scuttling the government’s attempts to put things in perspective,” he observed.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a paediatric cardiac medical camp conducted at Swarna Bharat Trust here on Sunday, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the Prime Minister’s decision to withdraw Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes out of circulation was welcomed by the people.

“The problems caused by demonetisation are temporary. It will do a world of good to the economy in the long run,” he said, and sought the cooperation of States for promoting digital transactions.

The Union Minister further said that a large number of people who rarely paid taxes started paying the statutory dues as demonetisation and the regulatory measures that followed closed all possible escape routes for them.

Earlier, inaugurating the medical camp organised by the Healing Little Hearts Foundation, the U.K., Mr. Naidu said that efforts were being made to make healthcare in government hospitals affordable for the common people.

The government intended to bring super-specialties within the reach of the masses, and for that it took various measures with due focus on curing the illnesses among children which imposed a huge socio-economic burden on the nation.