Officials turn ‘smart’ using mobiles for transactions

In the wake of demonetisation, a majority of government officials have been using mobile banking in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Earlier, although 60 per cent of the employees have smartphones, many of them used them for only accessing Facebook and WhatsApp. Till a few days ago, the demonetisation made many of them move around banks to deposit and swap scrapped currency notes. In this process, administrative work was hampered in many government offices.

Vizianagaram Collector Vivek Yadav has conducted a series of meetings with the officials and employees at every level.

The computer operators in the respective departments were given special training in downloading relevant applications. In turn, they have been training others in downloading e-wallet applications such as Buddy of the State Bank of India. They made life easier for employees in making small payments.

“I have been depending on digital banking facility for the last 10 years. It helped me to motivate the district officials and in turn the staff of all the departments. The response is positive and many of them are using e-wallet facility for their day-to-day needs. The purpose of cashless transaction becomes a reality if they continuously use the facility. Naturally, it inspires common people too,” said Mr. Vivek Yadav while speaking to The Hindu.

Vizianagarma Revenue Divisional Officer S. Srinivas Murthy said transformation to digital banking was a must in the current scenario.

“We have been telling all the Tehsildhars and other officials to train ration shop dealers and others in the use of debit and credit cards extensively with the support of Electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) machines.

Over 50,000 employees both in Vizinagaram and Srikakulam districts are being encouraged in the use of the smartphones for their financial transactions.

According to officials, many people in rural areas are also using smartphones and mobile banking might not be a big task for them in future.

ePOS machines

Srikakulam Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham and others asked ration shop dealers to get ePOS machines on a war-footing to help people get essential goods in a hassle-free manner.