Offending portions of ‘Vangaveeti’ to be deleted

Justice Raja Elango of the Hyderabad High court on Friday recorded an undertaking given by the producer of Telugu feature film under production Vangaveeti that the offending portions of the songs in teaser being circulated on social media will be deleted.

They will follow the rules meant for film certification for the film and trailer to be released officially.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Vangaveeti Radhakrishna complaining that the teaser on social media contained derogatory comments on major castes in Vijayawada and that it may flare up emotions. He complained that the storyline was skewed. The authorities were not taking any action in spite of complaints. On Friday, counsel appearing for the producer said the offending portions of the song are being deleted. The judge closed the case.