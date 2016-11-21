Now swipe your card to pay taxes at Vizag RTA office

District Collector Pravin Kumar launched ePoS machines, introduced for the first time in the A.P. Transport Department, at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office here on Monday.

The Point of Sale (PoS) machines, provided by the State Bank of India (SBI), will be used by the Transport Department officials to swipe the debit/credit cards of customers towards payment of fee to the Transport Department towards various works like: issue of licence and registration charges.

The machines have been introduced at the Transport Department to overcome the problem of availability of small denomination notes, as a result of demonetisation by the Central government.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said the State government had introduced the PoS machines to overcome the problem of liquidity.

This was the first time that the machines were introduced at a government office. The Transport Department would require 90 machines and at least 3,000 machines would be required for use at other government offices in the district.

He said an indent had been placed for the same and they were expected to be received in a few days.

He appealed to the public to use their debit/credit cards for payment of various fees to the Transport Department and save themselves the hassle of running around for small change.

In the rural areas, people having Jan Dhan accounts could use the RuPay card for payments.