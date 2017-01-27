Now, RGV takes a dig at Pawan, Mahesh Babu

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Controversial film-maker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) took pot-shots at Telugu film stars Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu on Twitter on Republic Day.

Taking a dig at Mr. Pawan, RGV said “a true warrior instead of with a phone from a safe distance will be with a sword in the middle of the field.” Earlier, RGV posting a picture of the empty Ramakrishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam with a police picket, said it had the “war atmosphere of Iraq” and was “Shocking!” Referring to the jallikattu campaign, RGV wished the Telugus had the “same integrity and determination of the Tamils.” In the same tweet, he took a dig at Mr. Pawan, saying that he would “stop it from being a disaster”.

In another tweet, RGV wondered why Mahesh Babu, who was not into politics, was so much bothered about jallikattu. The director said he was shocked at Mr. Mahesh Babu being “more bothered about the problems of the dubbing people (Tamils) than the “survival problems of the actual people (Telugus) who made him a super star.’’

RGV initially praised Mr. Pawan for taking on the Andhra Pradesh government. He suggested that Mr. Mahesh Babu learn from Mr. Pawan who was “more bothered” about Andhra Pradesh “people’s problems” than Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.