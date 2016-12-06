Notices served on 12 FP shop dealers

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: Several fair price shop dealers have not been opening their outlets for the last few days due to cash crunch.

The dealers say that most of the customers are coming with the Rs.2,000 notes, and they are unable to provide them change.

To avoid confrontation, a few dealers not only decided to close their shops but also did not collect the essential commodities from the government storage points.

The government, in a bid to encourage cashless transactions, says that people can collect essential items from the fair price shops using their debit card. However, the situation is far from reality.

The government, which monitors the functioning of the fair price shops through e-POS, issued show-cause notices to 12 dealers in the district.

Revenue Divisional Officer B. Dayanidhi made it clear that stern action would be taken if the dealers failed to open the shops.

He said that the dealers who failed to submit written explanation for not opening the shops would be taken to task.