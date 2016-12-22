Nod for Nadikudi-Kalahasti rail line Social Impact Assessment

more-in

The State government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) studies for the proposed new broadgauge railway line between Nadikudi and Srikalahasti.

As per a G.O issued by the Transports, Roads and Buildings Department, the studies will be done by the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), Hyderabad, as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2014.

The cost of the social impact studies has been pegged at approximately Rs. 121 crore, and the same has been sanctioned.

Of the total amount, Rs. 60.17 lakh has been given for Prakasam district, Rs. 42.13 lakh for Nellore and Rs.18.1 lakh for Guntur district.

The new, 308 km-long line is estimated to cost nearly Rs. 2,500 crore and it connects New Delhi–Chennai main line at Nadikudi of Guntur district and Gudur–Renigunta section at Srikalahasti.