No referrals will be entertained on Vaikunta Ekadasi: TTD EO

The TTD has resolved not to entertain any kind of referral letters from the VIPs in the darshan of the presiding deity — Lord Venkateswara — on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi days.

The decision comes amid speculation that the turnout in the pilgrim crowd will be at its zenith on both the days.

All the darshan tickets being issued under the discretionary quota for Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 8 as well as on the following Dwadasi day will be subjected to strict scrutiny.

The main intention is to prevent the darshan tickets from falling into the hands of racketeers.

However, courtesies to the VIPs thronging the town in person will be extended on normal basis, said TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao, speaking to The Hindu on Monday.

The TTD management has also dispensed with other privileged forms of darshan be it for the special and senior citizens or parents with infants on both the festival days with an intent to allocate more darshan hours to the ordinary pilgrims.

Giant-sized temporary sheds are also being set up at the sprawling Narayanagiri Gardens (from where the ordinary pilgrims generally join the darshan lines) to protect them from the inclement climatic conditions.

Free food packets along with hot beverages will be periodically made available to the pilgrims in the darshan lines.

The goal is to ensure that the pilgrims have the darshan of the deity on the same day of their reaching the town, Dr. Sambasiva Rao said.