No let-up in rush at banks, ATMs

The queue lines outside banks and ATM kiosks showed no signs of easing even on Wednesday.

People ran into queues wherever they hoped to get cash from ATMs only to be disappointed as the machines ran dry very fast.

“There is no respite even though it is nearly a week after pay day. How do we make payments to domestic help or milk man, who doesn’t accept anything but hard cash?” asked Sudhakar, a private employee.

Pensioners’ ordeal

Pensioners were at their wits’ end as they have no means to exchange cash for cheque. Huge queues were seen at the District Treasury Office and post offices in rural areas in Guntur district. “We are being given tokens at the SBI Treasury branch but we are forced to come back the next day to withdraw money. We are unable to stand in long queues,” said Seetharamaiah, a pensioner.

The State government, however asserted that banks had put up a good performance during first week of the month.

“The government succeeded in turning Andhra Pradesh into a cashless transactions State,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, addressing a teleconference here on Wednesday, said.

AP Purse, a mobile app, was like a gateway to mobile banking. The government was confident that it would tide over the crisis in no time. He urged people to use the app optimally and switch to cashless transactions.

“Cashless transactions are useful, but shopkeepers and hawkers do not have swiping machines,” said Syed Baji, a bank customer.

Mr. Naidu too said, “Cash is definitely required for minimum expenditure at some places. Psychologically also people require cash.” It was not possible to swipe a card at peanut vendor’s kiosk, he quipped. The Chief Minister said that a mobile functions like a bank in hand. People can make payments through mobiles. The impact of demonetisation can be minimised if the bankers showed the same zeal and enthusiasm in the coming days too. Discouraging use of currency was the only solution, he added.