No fund shortage for water supply: Minister

more-in

NELLORE: Minister for Transport Sidda Raghava Rao on Wednesday asserted that adequate funds were being released to ensure supply of drinking water in villages. He was reviewing developmental activities at a meeting with district officials here. District Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Joint Collector A.Md. Imtiyaz and other officials were present.

Mr. Raghava Rao said that officials should take necessary steps to ensure cleaning of drinking water sources. He asked them to personally visit the areas where recurring problems were reported.

On the issue of availability of cash and crowds at banks, Mr. Raghava Rao said that the bankers should cooperate with the district authorities and resolve problems. He wanted the bankers to make sure that there would be no need for the people to wait in queues for long hours.

The officials said that Rs. 2,380-crore currency was supplied to the Nellore district ever since the announcement of demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 100 notes on November 8 this year.

Mr. Mutyala Raju raised the issue of cashless transactions, saying that the pensions to the aged people, widows and the differently abled persons were deposited into their accounts online. Swiping machines were being taken for online transactions at the ration shops and the fertiliser and pesticide shops, he added.