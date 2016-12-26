No differenceswith CM: KE

more-in

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy on Monday asserted that his dream was to see Kurnool district flourished industrially during his political career and lifespan.

Stating that he had expressed concern as Kurnool district should not lag behind other districts in industrial growth, Mr. Krishnamurthy said he had neither any dissatisfaction nor differences with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Taking a dig at the media after laying the foundation stone for A.P. Pollution Control Board regional office here, he said some news channels were habituated to repeatedly scroll or telecast a portion of one’s speech and remarked that the people would get bored by such things.