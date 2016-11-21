No clear picture yet on establishment of non-polluting units in capital region

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The potential for establishment of non-polluting industries like information technology and sewing units in the Andhra Pradesh capital region is waiting to be tapped.

But, with the finer details related to land allotment by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) yet to emerge, prospective investors are holding themselves back after making preliminary inquiries.

As far as the government’s vision to facilitate non-polluting enterprises is concerned, the scenario is promising with several IT companies, including Microsoft, already making business enquiries.

This was stated by CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar during the presentation of the capital city ‘progress report’ to media recently.

Those scouting for investment avenues are however not sure about the exact location where land will be provided to them, and other policy matters.

It has already been decided by the government in principle to develop financial and electronics cities exclusively catering to the kind of industries it intends to promote.

With the construction of the capital city Amaravati still going through the designs stage, it will take some more time for the CRDA to give a definite roadmap to the entrepreneurs.

The process of infrastructure planning is one thing that the CRDA is working on for quite sometime and it has also not acquired finality.

While the government is striving to evolve an investor and eco-friendly set-up, industry associations are under the firm belief that the capital region has all the prerequisites of an IT hub.

According to industry sources, tobacco- to- hospitality- to- FMCG conglomerate ITC and the promoters of Novotel chain of hotels have firmed up plans to construct 5-star properties in Guntur and Vijayawada respectively.

The Novotel venture is learnt to be a 200-key facility.

Speaking to The Hindu, A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation General Secretary P. Bhaskar Rao asserted that Vijayawada city and its surrounding areas have all facilities that entrepreneurs in the IT space look for.

Most importantly, the region has a rich supply of qualified manpower that the IT companies need, from the huge number of engineering colleges present across the region.

The rapidly developing Gannavaram airport is another big plus for the region, he observed.