New norms in a week for villages merged with MCR

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The 21 villages newly merged with the Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR) have to follow new guidelines to be framed by Special Officer and MCR Commissioner V. Vijayaramaraju in a week’s time. This will put a check to the unauthorised layouts, illegal permissions and misappropriation of funds allegedly going on for the last several years in the gram panchayats.

As a first step, the District Collector has dropped all the special officers at mandal level in the 21 panchyats and asked the Commissioner to take complete charge of the villages. After taking charge, the newly appointed special officer asked all the panchayat secretaries and mandal officials to produce the copies of the minutes book, cash book, building registration and profiles of the villages within 24 hours. The villages included in the MCR include Dowleswaram, Bommuru, Hukumpeta, Rajavolu, Pidimgoyyi, Satellite City, Katheru, Thorredu, Venkatanagaram, Kolamuru, Gadala, Nidigatla, Boorugapudi, Madhurapudi, Rajanagaram, Palacharla, Narendrapuram, Lalcheruvu, Chakradwarabandham, Namavaram and Velugubandha panchayats.

Secondly, the MCR is going to take up issues like the alleged misappropriation of funds in NREGS, ration cards distribution, pensions and other issues. It is also going to look into the matters like encroachments in main villages.