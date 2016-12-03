New currency notes seized, five held

more-in

ELURU (West Godavari District): The One-Town Police arrested five persons on the charge of involvement in exchange of old demonetised currency notes with new Rs.2,000 notes at an apartment here late on Thursday night.

Circle Inspector N. Rajasekhar said that on a tip-off that Yelabaka Balakrishna, a resident of Surya apartments, was involved in the racket, a vigil was kept on the apartment.

Later, a police team went to the apartment in question in the guise of traders to “exchange” money. Soon, Gopala Kishore, N. Anil Kumar, Ganisetty Peddiraju, J. Sharief came out of Balakrishna’s room with new currency notes.

Mr. Rajasekhar nabbed all the five accused and seized the new currency notes.