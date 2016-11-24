New Rs. 500 currency notes reach A.P.

more-in

Meagre dispatch of Rs. 25 crore disappoints bankers and people

VIJAYAWADA: The long wait for the new Rs. 500 notes has ended with their arrival in the city on Thursday. They will be available in towns and rural areas by the end of this week.

The banks will dispatch them to branches depending upon the demand. “We are trying to send them to selected chests and branches in the State,” said a senior official of a public sector bank.

The Reserve Bank dispatched a mere Rs. 25 crore worth Rs. 500 notes to Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda (BOB) and the Syndicate Bank etc received Rs. 1.5 crore each. There are no signs of receiving further dispatches before Monday. The bankers are expecting another Rs. 28 crore by Tuesday, said an official.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to dispatch Rs. 1000 crore worth smaller denomination notes such as Rs. 100, Rs. 50, Rs. 20 and Rs.10. The government expected that the RBI would dispatch at least Rs. 50 crore worth Rs. 500 notes initially.

Joy of Rs. 500 note

Meanwhile, the arrival of Rs 500 notes has sent the excitement levels soaring among Vijayawada people. The excitement, however, vanished into thin air within no time as the ATMs had run out of the notes. Only those customers who could make it to the ATMs as soon as replenishment could garner a few notes.

The notes are expected to help streamline the market following the demonetisation of the old high-value notes. The smaller denomination notes in circulation in the State are not sufficient hampering the economic activity as people do not have cash to purchase things. Many are also not willing to take Rs. 2000 notes in view of the shortage of the smaller denomination notes. The situation may ease a little only if there are further dispatches. “The banks have been managing with all the resources they have had these days,” said a banker.