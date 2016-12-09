Nellore, Prakasam coastal areas on high alert

more-in

NELLORE: Following the ‘Vardah cyclone’ warning, the coastal areas and fishermen habitations in Nellore and Prakasam districts were put on high alert with officials making precautionary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents in the next three days.

Heavy rains are expected along with high speed winds of up to 70 kmph at the time of cyclone crossing the shore on December 12.

R. Mutyala Raju, District Collector, Nellore, instructed the tehsildars, mandal development officers, irrigation officials and others to make alternative arrangements to meet any eventuality. Scattered rains are expected all over the district in the next 48 hours.

Officials in vulnerable areas were asked to be prepared with ‘ham radios’ along with necessary facilities at the cyclone shelters in the villages close to the coast.

Irrigation Department officials were asked to keep a close watch on the places where breaches would be required to be prevented. Officials of the R&B, police, electricity, fire and rural water supply departments were also instructed to get prepared to meet the cyclone threat.