Navy deploys two ships from Vizag for relief works

Two Indian Naval Ships — INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt — sailed out from Visakhapatnam early on Monday for deployment to augment relief efforts at Chennai as part of ‘Operation Madad’.

The ships have embarked additional medical teams, divers, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopter and relief material, which included food, tents, clothes, medicines and blankets, a release from the Eastern Naval Command said here.

Additional ships have been kept on standby to supplement efforts for undertaking humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC, reviewed the preparedness of the Eastern Naval Command for undertaking relief operations in Chennai.

In addition to 10 diving teams embarked on INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt, Flag Officer Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) has readied up six diving teams for immediate deployment in consultation with the State administration.

Twenty-two diving teams have been kept standby at Visakhapatnam for immediate deployment. Shelters have been identified and medical teams kept on standby for providing humanitarian assistance. One survey ship has been kept on standby to undertake harbour survey. Naval aircraft are also standing-by at the Naval Air Stations Rajali and Dega to be pressed into action to augment relief operations.