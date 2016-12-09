National Women’s Parliament to be held for three days from Feb. 10

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The National Women’s Parliament will be organised at Pavitra Sangamam near here from February 10 to 12.

The conference is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in association with the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune.

Addressing a preparatory meeting here on Friday, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao said that women members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies would attend the conference.

In all, 10,000 delegates, including girl students from colleges, were expected to participate in the academic deliberations and dialogue, he said.

Dr. Rao said that there would be discussions on encouragement for women and strengthening the democracy on all the three days under different aspects.

The participants would discuss women empowerment and political challenges, personality development, and vision for future. A run for women empowerment would also be taken up.

The conference would have various sessions to deliberate upon. Socio-political challenges in women empowerment would be theme of the first session. Building own identity and vision of the future; Women’s status and decision making power; Be your own hero; Building bonds between mentor and mentees; and Walk for women empowerment were the other sessions.

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Buddhist leader and Nobel Laureate Dalai Lama, playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, and others would take part in the event.

Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, I &PR Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, MIT founder Rahul V Karad, who is convener of the event, and others spoke.