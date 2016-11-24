Narayana stages day-long fast

CPI national secretary K. Narayana sat on a day-long hunger strike at MCT Junction here on Wednesday, protesting against the Centre’s ‘bungling’ of the demonetisation exercise.

Addressing the public, he said the government struck down the validity of the ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 notes without showing any immediate alternative to the public at large. He said the haphazardly announced move affected 70 per cent of the public. “The downfall of the Modi government started with this move. The government is hand in glove with the corporate world and is anti-poor,” he alleged.

Mr. Narayana also expressed pain over the hassles of the common public in exchanging the ₹ 2,000 notes issued by banks and ATMs for getting smaller change. CPI (M) State executive member P. Krishnaiah, MLC Y. Srinivasulu Reddy and V. Balasubramanyam sat along with him in the protest camp.

Rasta roko

In Vizianagaram, the CPI activists on Wednesday organised rasta roko at the busy K.P. Temple Junction in support of token fast by CPI leader K. Narayana at Tirupati.

The protest led by B. Ashok and B. Suribabu, district committee leaders, continued for 45 minutes. Mr. Ashok felt that sudden cancellation of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes exposed the autocratic rule of the BJP. He demanded that the government arrange easy availability of small currency notes for the benefit of common people, particularly daily wage earners.

He also demanded that the government cancel the newly-introduced ₹ 2,000 notes.