Naidu will face people’s wrath soon, says Jagan

NELLORE: YSR Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday came down heavily on the Telugu Desam Party, saying that a time would come when people of Andhra Pradesh would teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party for totally diluting all the welfare programmes ever since it came to power.

Mr. Reddy addressed party workers and sympathisers who arrived in considerable numbers to take part in the protest programme held on the Prakasam district Collectorate road in Ongole.

“Mr. Naidu will face the wrath of the people in the coming days. While every poor family could get access to health services, thanks to YSR Arogyasri in the past, the present government has totally diluted this programme,” said Mr. Jagan.

He asserted that only 1,200 applications for treatment through NTR Vaidya Seva were being received per day now as against nearly 2,000 applications under Arogyasri, which was enough indication how poor people had lost all trust in the health programme over the years.

Referring to the plight of poor patients suffering from serious illnesses like kidney ailments and cancer, Mr. Jagan said that these patients were left to suffer as the government was not releasing necessary funds to meet the total expenditure, which was eventually leading to the premature death of many of them. “A patient requiring two dialysis treatments per week will have to meet an expenditure of Rs. 3.12 lakh per year. No poor patient can afford this,” he added.

Mr. Jagan took objection to what he termed ‘a thoughtless decision’ of removal of Arogya Mitra staff whose job was to guide poor patients visiting the network hospitals.

He deplored that the TDP government had systematically diluted other welfare programmes like fee reimbursement for students, housing for the poor and so on.