Naidu to promote Brand Amaravati in Dubai

Continuing the ongoing efforts to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by a team of ministers and officials, will be visiting Abu Dhabi and Dubai for four days from December 11, said Communications Adviser Parakala Prabhakar. Disclosing the details here on Thursday, Mr. Prabhakar said, “Till date, Mr. Naidu’s overseas visits to attract investments to the State have resulted in projects/MoUs with several countries worth Rs.4.75 lakh crore.”

