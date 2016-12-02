Naidu to inaugurate Gollapalli reservoir today

more-in

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is all set to inaugurate the Gollapalli reservoir, which is a part of the crucial second phase of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) system, marking an important milestone in the journey towards completion of the project.

The reservoir, which is the second to be completed in the district as a part of the HNSS system, will enable diversion of water to the parched fields and tanks under its ayacut.

The reservoir ought to have been completed several months ago. Irrigation officials and contractors had to incur the wrath of the Chief Minister on several occasions for the delay in completion of the project.

“The dream of almost a generation is being realised in phases,” said Civil Supplies Minister Paritala Sunita, who visited the Gollapalli reservoir and observed a dry run at the pump house in the 52nd works package area of the HNSS system ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit on Friday.

Mr. Naidu will reach the site at around 11 a.m. and perform ‘Ganga pooja’ before releasing water from the reservoir.

Later, he will participate in a public meeting to be organised close to the reservoir and proceed to Madakasira town where he will interact with women of various SHGs as part of the ‘Chandranna Pasupu Kumkuma’ programme.