Naidu puts off UAE visit due to ‘Vardah’

more-in

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his visit to Dubai to monitor the movement of cyclone ‘Vardah.’

The cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west north-westwards on Saturday.

It intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred over southeast Bay of Bengal about 750 km east-southeast of Nellore and 700 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam.

The system is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction and maintain its peak intensity up to December 11 evening.

Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually while moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam around afternoon/evening of December 12, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre here.

Under the influence of this system, rainfall will occur at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts on Sunday.

Rainfall will occur at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 12.

As the sea condition would be rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Officials on alert

Mr. Naidu has alerted the officials on the possibility of the cyclone wrecking havoc in the State.

He has instructed the top brass of the revenue, roads and buildings, power utilities and other departments to be prepared to face any eventuality.

As many as 300 Police Seva Dal members and National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, said Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao.