Naidu inaugurates Gollapalli reservoir

more-in

‘I have always given top priority to the needs of Anantapur district’

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated the Gollapalli reservoir that formed part of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) project at a programme organised near the reservoir in Penukonda mandal of the district.

Speaking after inauguration of the reservoir, which can hold a maximum of 1.6 tmcft of water, Mr. Naidu said that his government always accorded top priority to the needs of Anantapur district. He said that the government had given Rs. 567 crore as input subsidy to Anantapur district alone as against a total of Rs. 690 crore across the State.

“This year has been a tough one with the rain god playing truant. I tried and saved the crops through rain guns, but the yield could not be saved. In spite of the problems, I promise to give all farmers Rs.15,000 per hectare either as weather-based insurance or input subsidy,” said Mr. Naidu.

Appealing to the farmers to go for farm ponds in a big way, Mr. Naidu said that he had given his nod for widening the HNSS canal up to Jeedipalli reservoir.

“You have seen very low quality works in various drinking water schemes in the district. We will correct everything. An inquiry will be made into such works. I will ensure that drinking water will not be a problem by March,” said Mr. Naidu.

He said that industries would be set up in the district as water problem would be solved through the HNSS project. The government was in talks with Airbus. Besides, a solar panels manufacturing unit would soon be set up in the district, he added.

“We are following up with the Union government on locating a Central University in the district. Close to 25 industries are coming up in the district. Of them, 19 are in various stages of completion. These would provide employment to 56,000 youths,” said Mr. Naidu.