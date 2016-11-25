Naidu forms four panels

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has constituted four committees to monitor issues relating to post-demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

At a review meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said that a committee comprising of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI), Andhra Bank and the Finance Secretary would prepare a roadmap on rationalizstion of the service charges levied in mobile banking. Another committee comprising representatives of KL University, APSRTC, Labour, SBI, Andhra Bank would monitor the training programmes on mobile and online banking, he said.

A seven-member team would monitor the installation of e-PoS machines in the State. And, the fourth committee would monitor seeding of Jan Dhan and Aadhaar to encourage mobile banking, he said, adding the committees would start functioning from Friday.

e-Pos machines

Mr. Naidu directed the officials to supply 5,000 e-PoS machines to APSRTC. He also wanted officials to supply 1,000 e-PoS machines to hotels, 5,000 machines to grocery stores, commercial establishments, Mee Seva centres, Rythu Bazaars, market yards, etc.