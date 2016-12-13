Naidu for continued vigil

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the Revenue, Police, State Disaster Response Force and other departments not to lower their guard against cyclone Vardah which, he said, was likely to cause heavy rain in a day or two.

Addressing the officials through a teleconference here on Monday evening, Mr. Naidu said the spectre of downpour looms large, though the cyclone crossed the coast near Chennai.

He wanted steps that would prevent breaches to tanks and help in effectively dealing with the situation arising from floods, while taking necessary relief and rehabilitation measures in Chittoor and Nellore districts.

Mr. Naidu ordered that all possible assistance be extended to Tamil Nadu, which suffered extensive damage. Principal Secretary (CMO) Satish Chandra said he would discuss the contribution that could be made by the State, with the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the cyclone touched the Tamil Nadu coast at 2.30 p.m. on Monday and it has since brought heavy rains to Chennai and other parts of that State and the south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rains were reported from many parts of Chittoor and Nellore districts and moderate rain in Kadapa. Anantapur could receive heavy rains from the early hours of Tuesday.

Nearly 12,000 people were put up in the relief camps in 11 mandals of Nellore district. There were interruptions in power supply across Chittoor and Nellore districts. There, however, were no casualties so far.

High alert was sounded in 30 coastal villages and about 50,000 people have been identified for evacuation.

Flight diverted

Meanwhile, Spicejet diverted a Tirupati-bound flight to Hyderabad. Several trains have been cancelled.