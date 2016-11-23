Naidu, Governor mourn Balamuralikrishna

Principal of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College K.S. Govindarajan and music lovers paying homage at the portrait of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief and sorrow at the demise of the music legend Balamuralikrishna . The Chief Minister said Mr. Balamuralikrishna was one of the most famous names associated with Carnatic music and that his contribution to the field had been immense. Mr. Naidu said the mastro’s voice would live forever in the hearts of the people.

“Dr. Balamuralikrishna’s body of work fascinated music lovers for more than three decades. Today, we have lost a great legend and the most respected figure in the field of music. On behalf of the people of State, I would like to say that Andhra Pradesh will remain indebted to Dr. Balamuralikrishna garu for his contribution to the field,” said the Chief Minister.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan expressed his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Mr. Balamuralikrishna. He said Mr. Balamuralikrishna was a legendary Carnatic vocalist and composer and the country had lost a world renowned personality and the void would be difficult to fill.

TDP party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy and Padma Bhushan award winner Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad expressed their condolence on the demise of the classical singer in separate messages.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Y. S. Chowdary said he was deeply saddened by the passing of the great Carnatic vocalist. His music touched everyone — connoisseur and common man. Assembly Speaker, Kodela Sivaprasada Rao too condoled his death.

Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the death of the Carnatic singer was a great loss to Telugu people and the youth of India.