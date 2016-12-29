NTR Kala Parishad floats ‘Kala Nidhi’

more-in

ONGOLE: Come January, thespians from different parts of the State descend on this cultural city to display their histrionics as the NTR Kala parishad’s annual dram fest gets under way coinciding with the death anniversary of actor-turned-politician N.T.Rama Rao on January 18.

Many indigenous art forms like Tholu Bommalata, Pampa Katha are on the wane thanks to the western cultural onslaught, said its founder and former Ongole MLA Edara Hari Babu while announcing floating of “Kala Nidhi” to resurrect the dying indigenous art forms.

“We will accept only digital donation to ensure transparency and promote cashless transactions,” said Mr. Haribabu.

The donations could be sent online to the Values Foundation’s Axis Bank account with number 911010028601537, its coordinator Edara Bharat said, adding that donars would be honoured at the fest.