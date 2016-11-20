NSS award for JNTUA

more-in

ANANTAPUR: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur received the national award in National Service Scheme (NSS) amongst several participating functionaries (universities) in the country.

NSS co-ordinator for JNTUA M.L.S. Deva Kumar, who received the award on behalf of the university, said that the the university had been informed of being selected in the Program Co-ordinators category of the Indira Gandhi National Service Scheme (IGNSS) award given by the union government, almost a month ago.

The IGNSS award given annually is conferred to various institutions across the country in three categories - Programme Coordinators Category (amongst Universities), Programme Officers (Amongst Colleges) and Volunteer.

“The award is in recognition of the work done under the NSS in the jurisdictional area of the JNTUA in varied social spheres right from Swacch Bharat to women empowerement to afforestation to many others through innovative programmes. We feel happy to be selected for the award”, said Mr. Kumar.

The university is only the second ever from the state to receive the award after the Andhra University at Visakhapatnam and holds the nascent university to achieve higher standards.