NRI alumnus makes gesture for a cause

KURNOOL: A cardiologist settled at Atlanta in the U.S., Sreeni Gangasani, an alumnus of 1985 batch of the Kurnool Medical College (KMC), on Tuesday donated a dozen stents, each costing about Rs. 40,000, for implantation in the poor patients.

Dr. Sreeni handed over the stents to KMC principal G.S. Ramgopal during a continuing medical education programme on cardiology held as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the college.

Recalling the last wish of his friend, who died of cancer, to contribute Rs. 50 lakh from his account for the social cause, the cardiologist also promised to donate Rs. 25 lakh for development of infrastructure in the college and an equal amount to the cardiology department in the Kurnool general hospital. Dr. Sreeni later delivered a lecture on heart failure update 2017.

Another alumnus of 1985 batch, Mahesh Mulumudi, settled at Seattle in the U.S., suggested a partnership between the alumni members in the U.S. and the Kurnool Medical College for academic and financial support to the college. Dr. Mahesh delivered a lecture on “what’s new in interventional cardiology” at the CME.

The medical college was geared up to celebrate its diamond jubilee and would launch its e-magazine in January 2017 to share experiences of professors and suggestions of students, KMC principal G.S. Ramprasad said. The college planned a series of CMEs to hone the knowledge of its faculty members and students and would conduct several events in collaboration with doctors abroad in July 2017, he added.

Kurnool general hospital superintendent J. Veeraswamy exhorted all the other departments to conduct CMEs.

Head of Cardiology Department P. Chandrasekhar urged the NRI doctors to share their knowledge with their colleagues in Kurnool. The alumni of 1977 batch would conduct a CME in February/March 2017, he said.

KMC vice-principal and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery K. Prabhakar Reddy said the Kurnool General Hospital was the ninth government hospital and ranked 26th along with corporate hospitals in performing minimally invasive cardiac surgeries.

Kurnool Almuni Association president Venkataramana said doctors who settled abroad could contribute academically and financially to the college, where they studied. Coordinator of Medical Education Unit S. Chandrasekhar welcomed the guests.